Haslemere expects grey skies today, Wednesday, May 20, with patchy rain lingering through morning hours. Wet weather likely persists into the afternoon, bringing light drizzle at times. Early evening may see some clearing, offering brief cloud breaks. Temperatures near 18°C, with overnight values dipping to about 10°C, define this forecast.
Tomorrow appears calmer under partly cloudy skies, creating a more settled weather outlook. Morning fog patches may fade quickly, leaving brighter conditions later. Sunshine boosts daytime levels near 19°C, while lows hover about 10°C. Drizzle seems unlikely, allowing a pleasant, dry interlude overall before the following day’s brief changing pattern.
Friday brings mostly sunny weather and mild breezes, promising a comfortable forecast. Early clouds could appear but should clear quickly, letting afternoon sunshine dominate. Temperatures could climb near 22°C, offering a relatively warm spell, while evening readings settle about 12°C. Showers seem distant, preserving a bright day for outdoor enjoyment.
Saturday may feature changing conditions, with early brightness possibly replaced by patchy rain in the afternoon. Skies could alternate between sun and clouds, raising daytime highs near 25°C. Light drizzle could interrupt plans briefly, though calmer spells remain likely. Temperatures hover about 15°C overnight, maintaining moderate comfort into late evening.
Sunday continues the dynamic forecast, mixing sunny intervals with moments of rain. Daytime readings stay near 22°C, but brief downpours could pass through. Thinner cloud cover later might offer pleasant evening skies. Nights dip to about 14°C as showers diminish, leaving a milder close to the week’s weather forecast overall.
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