Today is Tuesday, May 19, and patchy rain is set to linger for much of the day. Temperatures about 16°C may feel moderate, with occasional drizzle keeping surfaces damp. Cloudy spells dominate the morning, though a few brighter breaks could appear later. Light winds add to these weather conditions.
Tomorrow sees lingering clouds early on, followed by patchy rain drifting through midday. Temperatures near 18°C should bring mild conditions, though a chance of showers remains. Brighter intervals could emerge later, offering occasional sunshine between the rain. This forecast covers the wider region, including Haslemere, for a consistent spring outlook.
Thursday looks much sunnier, with skies clearing for a good portion of the day. Temperatures about 20°C will feel pleasant, creating favourable weather for anyone eager to enjoy the outdoors. Patchy clouds may drift in occasionally, but no steady rain is anticipated. Light breezes continue, maintaining a fresh atmosphere.
Friday continues the sunny trend, offering clear skies and temperatures close to 22°C. Early morning might start off cool, but the warmth grows by midday. No significant rainfall is predicted, so conditions remain bright. Occasional clouds could pass overhead, yet the day is expected to stay mostly clear and calm.
This weekend sees a boost in warmth, with temperatures near 25°C and periods of sunshine. Some patchy rain could develop in the afternoon, though it may not last long. Overall, the final part of the week delivers plenty of sunny spells. Further ahead, conditions stay generally mild, promising comfortably mild weather overall.
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