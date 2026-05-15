Local weather in Haslemere looks chilly for Friday, May 15, with morning mist and patchy rain likely throughout the day. Temperatures near 12°C should dominate, but some drizzle could appear in the afternoon. Lows about 3°C might make the evening quite brisk, with only a light breeze offering mild relief.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain interspersed with brief clearer spells. Temperatures near 12°C should offer a slightly milder feel, although morning conditions start about 2°C and could remain cool. By late afternoon, mild drizzle is expected to return, ensuring the atmosphere stays damp but not overly heavy.
Laid-back Sunday conditions remain unsettled this weekend, with patchy rain continuing and temperatures about 13°C by midday. Morning mist could linger, creating a damp start. Light showers might roll through the afternoon, though occasional breaks in the clouds may allow glimpses of sun. Nighttime could remain cloudy with a mild breeze.
Moderate rain dominates Monday, bringing temperatures near 14°C. Morning showers may feel steady, and occasional heavier downpours cannot be entirely ruled out. Evening conditions might turn slightly calmer, though drizzle remains possible. Overnight lows hover about 5°C, maintaining a cool vibe. Skies could stay mostly grey, limiting brighter moments.
More moderate rain is forecast on Tuesday, delivering a modest warmth with highs about 16°C. Early clouds might dominate, but occasional breaks could allow fleeting sunshine. Heavier bursts of rain may appear late in the day, while winds feel ever-so-slightly stronger, reinforcing the unsettled nature of the local forecast. Overnight temperatures hover near 11°C.
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