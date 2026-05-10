Today, Sunday, May 10, looks partly cloudy with short spells of sunshine. Temperatures near 16°C will feel mild, and there’s minimal chance of rain heading into the evening. Clear skies could appear overnight as local weather remains calm. Haslemere experiences similar patterns with no heavy downpours expected. Cloudy spots persist.
Tomorrow appears wet at times with patchy rain. Temperatures about 9°C are expected, and skies should remain mostly cloudy. Showers might persist through the day, making conditions feel cooler overall. Evening hours could bring brief clear spells, though further showers may develop. Expect intermittent drizzle. Local weather stays quite unsettled.
The next day looks brighter with cloudy skies. Temperatures near 14°C should bring milder conditions despite the possibility of patchy rain. Morning hours seem dry, while afternoon showers could pop up intermittently. Sunshine might return late, ensuring varied weather throughout the local forecast period. Windy spells may accompany any drizzle.
Midweek conditions continue with patchy rain likely during midday, and temperatures about 13°C. Occasional light rain showers might intensify, especially in the afternoon, making the forecast wetter. Some breaks in the cloud cover could appear, but breezy winds are expected. Evening skies may clear slightly, giving calmer moments before nightfall.
The rest of the week sees more unsettled weather, with patchy showers in the morning and temperatures near 13°C. Rain may linger into the afternoon, although pockets of sunshine should break through. Watch for overcast spells later on, alongside occasional drizzle. Conditions might improve overnight, hinting at drier trends ahead.
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