Today (Thursday, May 7) in Haslemere brings patchy rain and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 14°C offer a mild feel, slipping to about 6°C overnight. These showers appear likely through midday, giving way to some sunny breaks later on. Light winds add a gentle touch to local conditions.
Tomorrow features patchy rain again, though slightly warmer with temperatures about 17°C and lows near 6°C. Intermittent clouds linger in the morning, followed by occasional bright spells. Gentle breezes persist, offering comfortable weather despite possible showers later in the afternoon. Brief drizzles might appear at intervals but should remain light enough to keep conditions manageable.
This weekend starts with Saturday, bringing a gentle boost in warmth, with highs about 19°C and lows near 7°C. Early sunshine might give way to brief rain, but longer spells of clear skies should dominate. Light to moderate breezes keep it pleasant, while occasional clouds won’t linger too long.
Sunday appears mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies dominating and temperatures about 15°C, dipping to near 7°C overnight. Rain isn’t expected, so clearer conditions prevail throughout daylight hours. A moderate breeze will blow, bringing mild air that maintains comfortable weather while bright intervals peek between the clouds.
A new week arrives on Monday with patchy rain likely at times and temperatures about 12°C. Nights dip to near 2°C. Showers could appear intermittently, but brief breaks of sunshine may pop through. Moderate winds will complete a cool, unsettled day overall.
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