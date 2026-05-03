Today, Sunday, May 03, Haslemere can expect patchy rain starting in the morning, with brief dryness before afternoon showers become more frequent. Temperatures near 17°C could feel pleasantly mild, rising from lows about 9°C. Clouds linger into the evening, but winds stay gentle throughout the day. Expect a damp outlook.
Tomorrow introduces more clouds and scattered drizzle, with occasional breaks allowing a glimpse of daylight. Temperatures near 16°C contrast with lows about 8°C, keeping conditions relatively mild. Showers may come and go throughout the afternoon, though overall rainfall looks lighter. Gentle breezes persist overnight without any major gusts or turbulence.
Another showery day arrives next, featuring temperatures near 16°C and lows about 8°C. Patchy rain is set to return intermittently, keeping the air feeling damp. Occasional sunny spells might break through during midday, but heavier showers remain possible. Light winds continue, making the dampness more noticeable at times and cool.
Midweek looks cooler with highs near 12°C and lows about 6°C lined by thick clouds. Rain clouds should retreat, leaving mostly grey skies but minimal drizzle. Limited sunshine may peek out late in the afternoon. A light breeze lingers, lending a subtle chill to the overall weather picture and vibe.
The following day feels slightly warmer, reaching near 14°C while dropping to about 3°C at night. Early brightness could shift into thicker overcast by late afternoon, with a small chance of light rain. Skies remain mostly calm, offering mild breezes and a modest uptick in daytime comfort levels and tranquillity.
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