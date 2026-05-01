Today, Friday, May 1, brings partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon rain. Temperatures near 19°C and gentle breezes add a mild feel. Haslemere can expect a mostly dry morning before light rain threatens late in the day. Sunshine should peek through at times, offering a bright start.

Tomorrow sees patchy rain for much of the day, with drizzles likely in the evening. Temperatures about 18°C will keep it fairly comfortable, though occasional cloud cover may limit the sun. Light showers are expected on and off, so conditions remain unsettled but not overly chilly. A gentle breeze might appear.

A damp Sunday continues with patchy rain and cloudy intervals. Temperatures near 16°C maintain a cool feeling, though scattered breaks in the cloud might offer brief moments of sunshine. Skies stay grey for most of the afternoon, making this day a touch gloomier than earlier ones. Expect occasional drizzle.

Another mild stretch arrives as patchy rain returns, with temperatures about 17°C. Some mist may linger in the morning, but clearer spells could develop late in the day. Conditions remain unsettled, yet there is a chance of sunnier breaks. Evening hours might feel fresher under partial clouds. Still mild.

The rest of the week appears wet with moderate rain dominating. Temperatures near 15°C create a cool setting, and light rain showers persist through daytime hours. Occasional heavier bursts may develop, so expect a mostly soggy forecast. Skies remain overcast all day, limiting sunshine and keeping conditions consistently damp. Not much dryness.

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