Today is Sunday, April 26, with partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures hover near 16°C through the afternoon, dropping to about 7°C after sundown. Conditions remain calm and generally dry, making this a pleasant day in Haslemere. No rain is expected, so skies should look bright all around.
Tomorrow could bring patchy rain, especially by late afternoon, while temperatures peak near 19°C. Light showers might appear, but early sunshine may still break through. Overnight, values dip to about 7°C, offering a slightly cool feel. Conditions stay mixed, suggesting brief sunny spells alongside possible drizzle. Wind remains generally gentle.
A cooler shift arrives on Tuesday, as temperatures reach about 13°C and lows settle near 7°C. Patchy rain could pop up through the day, but occasional drier intervals may appear. Breezy conditions develop, adding a mild chill. Clouds dominate the sky, offering a mostly grey outlook overall. No heavy downpours.
Midweek features brighter skies, with sun taking centre stage and temperatures hitting near 15°C. Mornings feel fresh at about 6°C, but a gentle warm-up follows. Winds increase slightly, though that shouldn’t disrupt the clearer spell. Rain chances stay minimal, and the atmosphere appears much more settled throughout the day overall.
Another shift arrives Thursday, when patchy rain threatens and temperatures touch about 16°C. Overnight lows stand near 11°C, ensuring a mild evening. Breezes pick up, carrying the risk of scattered drizzle. Sun breaks through occasionally, but clouds remain dominant. Conditions point to an unsettled wrap-up before the weekend. No downpours.
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