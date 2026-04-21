Today, Tuesday, April 21, brings patchy rain and glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures near 12°C, with overnight lows about 2°C. Conditions are generally mild, though occasional damp spells may occur through midday. Skies should turn clearer by late afternoon, offering a calmer evening under mostly clear weather, with gentle breezes.

Tomorrow is all sunshine, with temperatures climbing about 14°C. Early hours sit near 5°C, but the day quickly warms under bright skies. Dry conditions dominate, and moderate breezes maintain a comfortable feel. Clear spells prevail well into late afternoon, promising a fine stretch of calm weather and plenty of extra light.

Thursday keeps the sunny momentum going, reaching highs near 16°C. Cooler starts hover about 4°C, but sunshine remains steady through midday. Clouds should stay scarce, encouraging a very bright outlook. Gentle wind is expected, and conditions stay rain-free throughout the afternoon, offering minimal changes in daylong brightness and welcome warmth.

Friday continues with clear skies and maximum temperatures about 17°C. Early morning brings near 2°C, but a swift rise soon delivers mostly mild midday weather. Sunshine persists through most of the afternoon, keeping conditions pleasant. Evening sees only minimal cloud cover, maintaining a bright end to the workweek forecast.

This weekend arrives with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and temperatures peaking near 16°C. Morning readings hover about 2°C, giving way to gentle warmth by midday. Rain remains absent, though a few clouds may linger overhead. Conditions stay calm in Haslemere, rounding out the forecast for the rest of the week.

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