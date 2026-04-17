Today in Haslemere, Friday, April 17, brings patchy rain early on and a chance of clearer skies later. Temperatures near 15°C feel pleasantly mild, dipping to about 8°C by night. Rain is possible around midday, though heavier showers seem unlikely. Conditions remain generally calm with gentle winds. Light mist may form.
Tomorrow ushers in the weekend with morning drizzle and patchy cloud. Temperatures near 15°C and about 6°C at night keep things mild. Rain chances rise mid-afternoon, but sunshine may break through. This weekend could see brief showers, yet brighter moments are on the horizon. Winds remain light overall throughout.
Sunday continues the weekend with mostly sunny spells. Temperatures hover near 13°C in daylight and drop to about 3°C overnight. Skies remain clear enough for a mild breeze, and rain looks unlikely. A crisp morning warms up gradually before an evening cooldown. Light wind brings comfortable conditions and dryness throughout.
Monday sees patchy rain arrive by midday. Temperatures settle near 11°C and dip to about 3°C after sunset. Clouds gather, bringing occasional showers that might linger. Cooler moments persist, but some sunny breaks could appear early on. Breezes stay gentle, though scattered rain could turn heavier in a few spots.
Tuesday looks mixed with cloud, sun, and a chance of rain. Temperatures near 12°C feel fresh, dropping to about 3°C overnight. Breezy conditions could develop, but sunshine might peek through at times. Any showers should taper off before nightfall. Gusts can occur briefly, though extended downpours seem unlikely this day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.