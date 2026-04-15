Today, Wednesday, April 15, brings patchy rain and possible drizzle through the morning, with a chance of clearer skies by afternoon. The daily weather forecast points to temperatures near 16°C and lows about 9°C. Haslemere can expect brief sunny spells between showers, although gusty breezes may accompany the rain.
Tomorrow is likely to bring light rain in the early hours, followed by cloudy but calmer conditions into midday. Temperatures about 15°C should settle into near 9°C after sunset. The local forecast suggests occasional midday brightness, but late-afternoon showers remain possible for those keeping an eye on changing skies.
Friday might stay mostly dry with brief chances of afternoon sunshine and a gentle breeze. Temperatures near 15°C are expected, while overnight values hover at about 8°C. Some clouds could drift in by evening, but any significant rain looks less likely than on previous days in this forecast.
Saturday kicks off this weekend with a mostly clear start and a slight risk of afternoon rain. Temperatures near 15°C and lows about 6°C promise mild conditions. The weather update suggests occasional sunshine breaking through scattered clouds, creating a pleasant atmosphere for anyone checking the daily forecast.
Sunday continues the weekend weather with bright sunshine likely through midday and a small chance of rain late on. Temperatures about 15°C should settle briskly at near 4°C overnight, contributing to cool evenings. The overall forecast indicates calmer days ahead, with generally warm daytime conditions, minimal cloud cover, and a light breeze expected.
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