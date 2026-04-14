This weekend might see patchy rain around midday, with maximum temperatures near 14°C and a low about 7°C. Overcast conditions may linger during the morning, but rain could ease by late afternoon, leaving behind scattered clouds. While sunshine might be limited, gentle winds should maintain comfortable conditions. Fog is unlikely, though a light mist could appear. Temperatures remain mild into the evening, making any lingering showers less disruptive. The forecast suggests a calmer end to the day, with dry skies taking over overnight.