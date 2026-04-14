Today is Tuesday, April 14 in Haslemere, and the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain by afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C keep things moderate, with early lows about 4°C. Clouds may thicken briefly, but sunny spells should appear later.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain, possibly heavy, with temperatures rising to about 16°C and early readings near 8°C. Overcast skies might dominate, though there could be brief clear moments in the afternoon.
Thursday sees continuing unsettled weather, with patchy rain likely and a high near 15°C. Mornings hover about 8°C, and occasional fog or mist may hang around before midday. Some brighter spells might break through later, offering a mild change.
Friday’s forecast points to patchy rain in the early afternoon, with temperatures about 16°C and lows near 8°C. Some sunshine could appear late in the day, replacing the wetter spells. Even though breezes stay gentle, brief gusts may show up before evening. Clearer skies are expected afterward, keeping things mild into the night.
This weekend might see patchy rain around midday, with maximum temperatures near 14°C and a low about 7°C. Overcast conditions may linger during the morning, but rain could ease by late afternoon, leaving behind scattered clouds. While sunshine might be limited, gentle winds should maintain comfortable conditions. Fog is unlikely, though a light mist could appear. Temperatures remain mild into the evening, making any lingering showers less disruptive. The forecast suggests a calmer end to the day, with dry skies taking over overnight.
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