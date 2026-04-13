Today sees a clear start in Haslemere before patchy rain arrives later. Skies are mostly bright early on, with temperatures near 12°C and a gentle breeze keeping the air fresh. Drizzle is likely by midday, but sunshine could peek through again toward evening, maintaining a mild feel throughout.
Tomorrow turns partly cloudy as morning sun gives way to occasional patches of grey. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and rain remains unlikely for much of the day. Some brighter spells should return late afternoon, offering a fairly pleasant outlook without significant gusts or intense weather shifts.
Wednesday, April 15 promises a mixed bag with overcast skies and occasional showers. Temperatures are about 14°C, though a brief sunburst may break through. Light rain could linger late into the evening, yet winds stay moderate. Humidity remains moderate overall, creating a mild but somewhat unsettled midweek pattern.
Thursday looks generally cloudy with the chance of patchy rain later on. Temperatures sit near 15°C, making for a comfortably warm afternoon when dry spells appear. Tucked between occasional sprinkles, skies may brighten briefly. Light breezes help keep things feeling fresh, ensuring that moisture never becomes too overbearing.
This weekend marks a calmer phase, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures about 15°C on tap. Rain risk appears minimal, allowing some prolonged sunny breaks. A gentle breeze lightly stirs the air, preventing any intense heat from building. Overall, it seems set for a quietly comfortable end to the week. Cloud cover might increase, but showers seem unlikely to persist.
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