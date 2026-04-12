Today is Sunday, April 12, featuring patchy rain with temperatures about 12°C. Morning skies remain fairly clear, but light showers could show up around midday, easing by late afternoon. The evening looks drier, with gentle breezes and near 5°C overnight. A light westerly breeze may keep the air feeling fresh.
Tomorrow’s forecast suggests patchy rain again, with temperatures near 12°C. Haslemere might briefly see sunshine in the morning before clouds gather and bring short-lived drizzle. Conditions begin to clear after mid-afternoon, leaving a calmer outlook as the night approaches. Westerly winds stay moderate, making things cool but manageable.
The next day is likely to feel slightly milder, with temperatures about 13°C under passing clouds. A few spots of rain could pop up around midday, but long dry spells are expected later on. Evening skies appear mainly cloudy, though calmer weather should persist overnight. Gusts stay light, maintaining a gentle atmosphere.
Wednesday’s outlook points to brief showers and temperatures about 15°C. Patchy rain is possible in the afternoon, though breaks of brighter skies could develop. Towards evening, cloud cover gradually thins, offering a mild end to the day with nighttime readings near 7°C. Conditions remain slightly breezy, but overall pleasant for midweek.
Thursday brings more overcast conditions, with temperatures near 14°C and occasional mist. Rain chances remain low, allowing a generally grey but dry day. As we move closer to this weekend, mild weather may linger, suggesting stable conditions heading into the following days. Gentle winds keep the forecast generally comfortable.
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