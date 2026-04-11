Today, Saturday, April 11, in Haslemere delivers patchy rain and occasional bright spells. Temperatures about 10°C keep things on the cooler side, and breezy conditions might persist through midday. Showers could pop up intermittently, so skies may clear briefly later in the day, offering some late sunshine.
Tomorrow continues this weekend’s unsettled trend with spells of drizzle on Sunday. Temperatures about 11°C hint at a milder feel compared to today, though scattered showers might linger throughout much of the afternoon. Heavy cloud cover could dominate, but a few fleeting sunny breaks may brighten the sky now and then.
A cooler outlook appears Monday, bringing patchy rain through morning hours. Temperatures near 10°C continue the crisp trend, while occasional drizzle is possible later in the day. Light breezes might develop as the day progresses. Widespread overcast conditions could keep skies dull, yet there’s a small chance for clear patches before evening sets in.
Overcast skies remain likely Tuesday with limited rainfall expected in the forecast. Temperatures about 12°C bring a touch of extra warmth, though sunshine might stay elusive for most of the day. Cloudy periods may dominate, yet conditions should stay mostly dry for those who prefer calmer weather.
Midweek improvements are possible Wednesday, with patchy rain returning by late afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C feel noticeably milder, a welcome change from earlier chilly days. Light drizzle could still appear at times, but overcast periods might break for partial sunshine, offering more comfortable conditions and a chance for a brighter finish.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.