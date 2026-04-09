Today, Thursday, April 9, conditions feature partly cloudy skies with a hint of patchy rain into the evening. In Haslemere, gentle breezes help keep the day mild. Temperatures near 17°C will feel pleasant, and light winds could pick up later. Skies remain mostly clear at night, dipping to about 5°C under calm conditions.
Tomorrow brings cooler overcast conditions, with a high near 10°C during the day. Light clouds stay overhead, and a short burst of rain might move across some spots in the afternoon. Local weather fans may notice a slight breeze. By the evening, skies look drier, dropping to about 4°C overnight.
Saturday sees patchy rain at intervals, with temperatures about 11°C providing a mild feel. Drizzle might appear through the morning, giving way to occasional sunny breaks later in the afternoon. Winds could strengthen slightly, and daytime conditions remain changeable. Evening readings hover near 8°C under partial clearing.
This weekend continues with Sunday offering patchy rain nearby and temperatures about 12°C. Damp spells could persist into late afternoon, though some brighter intervals may develop toward sunset. Breezy moments keep the air moving, and occasional showers linger. Nighttime values drop to near 4°C under mostly calm conditions.
Heading into Monday, periods of light rain and drizzle are likely, with highs near 10°C. A few drier patches could appear, but skies remain generally cloudy throughout the day. Early evening might bring scattered showers and gentle gusts. After sundown, cooler air settles in, dipping to about 3°C and staying chilly overnight.
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