Today, Friday, April 10, looks cloudy with no notable rain. Haslemere can expect grey skies, with daytime temperatures near 10°C, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Conditions remain dry, so no downpours are in sight. Local forecasts suggest limited sunshine, keeping daily weather updates quite consistent.
Tomorrow could see patchy rain early on, followed by some sunshine in places. Temperatures about 10°C, with a slight dip near 6°C by late evening. Clouds might linger, but any showers are likely to be brief, maintaining a mostly mild weather forecast for those seeking daily updates. Skies should improve gradually, offering occasional bright spells.
This weekend should bring occasional light rain, with periods of sunshine emerging later. Temperatures near 11°C, falling to about 5°C overnight. Conditions may feel a bit cooler when rain arrives, but clearer intervals are possible throughout the daytime, offering a changeable outlook. Showers might shift into scattered patterns, allowing fresh breezes to pass through.
Expect more unsettled skies Monday, with patchy rain likely in the morning. Temperatures about 11°C, and evening lows near 4°C. Intermittent drizzle could continue, so conditions remain overcast at times. Occasional drier spells may break through, but a damp environment seems probable. Additional cloudiness may linger, although heavier rain looks unlikely, keeping local weather relatively calm.
Moving into Tuesday, cloud cover should give way to brighter conditions. Temperatures near 14°C, with early lows around 2°C. Misty patches could appear, but dryness is expected. Sunny intervals should develop, creating a scene for midweek, while cooler mornings remain.
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