Today, Thursday, April 16, brings patchy rain and occasional grey skies, with temperatures near 15°C. Morning hours might see light drizzle, but brief brighter spells could follow. Cloud cover lingers through the afternoon, while the evening remains slightly damp. Gentle breezes keep conditions relatively mild all day.
Tomorrow, Friday, continues the unsettled spell with patchy rain likely and scattered sunshine. Temperatures about 15°C should offer comfortable warmth, though a few showers may pop up. Misty patches early on may clear, giving occasional sunny breaks before clouds move back later. Winds stay moderate, maintaining fresh air.
Saturday launches this weekend with mixed conditions and temperatures near 14°C. Early sunshine might appear, but isolated showers could develop as the day progresses. Skies are mostly partly cloudy, allowing for moments of brightness. Light rains scattered across the afternoon keep the environment cool, yet still relatively pleasant.
Sunday continues this weekend trend with sunny spells likely and temperatures about 15°C. Conditions appear drier overall, offering a calmer atmosphere. Patchy clouds could roll in later, but widespread rain seems minimal. Gusts stay manageable, ensuring a comfortable day. In Haslemere, local weather patterns follow a similar outlook.
Monday sees a slight dip in conditions, with temperatures near 11°C and chances of patchy rain. Early mist might reduce visibility in some spots, but partial clearing is possible by midday. Cloud cover remains dominant, occasionally allowing a few rays of sunshine. Breezes pick up slightly, bringing a crisp feel that signals cooler local conditions. Evening conditions remain variable.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.