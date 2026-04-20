Today, Monday, April 20, brings patchy rain in Haslemere with occasional morning sun. Temperatures near 13°C are expected, beginning about 4°C at dawn. Light drizzles could appear around midday, but skies may brighten later. This forecast helps highlight changing weather conditions, so keep watch for passing clouds overhead.
Tomorrow stays mostly grey, featuring patchy rain by midday. Highest temperatures hover near 12°C, while the early morning remains about 2°C. Some cloud breaks could allow brief spells of sunshine, but expect a damp feel overall. Occasional showers reinforce the day’s unsettled weather patterns.
Wednesday looks overcast, reaching about 14°C around midday. Overnight figures hover near 6°C, so the morning begins cool. Despite clouds, rain chances stay minimal, offering calmer weather for much of the day. Thicker cloud cover could linger, yet gentle breezes keep conditions mild and comfortable.
Thursday ushers in plenty of sunshine, with bright skies forecast most of the day. Peak temperatures climb about 16°C, and the early hours start near 4°C. A consistent light breeze sets a pleasant tone, ensuring that clear conditions persist. Minimal cloud buildup suggests a serene afternoon.
Friday remains sunny, topping near 16°C and dipping about 2°C at dawn. Skies promise a radiant backdrop late in the day, sustaining comfortable conditions into the evening. This weekend edges warmer, and stable weather is anticipated across the region. Light winds persist, keeping things relaxed and tranquil. No significant showers are on the horizon, enhancing the pleasant forecast. Plenty of sunshine extends well into early next week.
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