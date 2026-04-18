Today, Saturday, April 18, brings early patchy rain in Haslemere, with conditions turning clearer by midday. Temperatures near 15°C will give a mild feel, though brief drizzle could still pop up in spots. Skies should brighten later, ensuring a decent afternoon.
Tomorrow remains bright and sunny, with morning air feeling fresh and highs about 13°C. Minimal cloud cover means plenty of sunshine throughout the day, offering a cheerful outlook. Rain is unlikely, so a mostly clear sky sets the stage for a calm evening.
The day after tomorrow, Monday, could introduce occasional showers again, paired with temperatures near 13°C. Some patchy cloud cover may develop, but glimpses of sun should break through at times. Rain chances escalate slightly toward late afternoon, though conditions might improve into the evening.
Tuesday appears more unsettled as patchy rain persists and breezes strengthen in the afternoon. Temperatures hover around 11°C, feeling a bit cooler under continued cloud cover. Intermittent showers are likely, but drier intervals may emerge, offering fleeting breaks of clearer skies between raindrops.
This weekend flows into Wednesday with a return of partly cloudy skies and temperatures hitting about 14°C by midweek. Conditions look calmer for the rest of the week, giving a mild finale to this forecast period. Little risk of rain is anticipated, keeping outlooks relatively pleasant.
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