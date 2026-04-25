Today (Saturday, April 25) in Haslemere promises plenty of sunshine, with skies staying mostly clear and temperatures near 18°C. This weather forecast suggests pleasant conditions for anyone who enjoys bright days. No rain is expected, so conditions should remain bright throughout. Early morning might feel brisk about 3°C, but the weather warms steadily under bright daytime sun.
Tomorrow stays mostly cloudy, and a slight chance of light drizzle could appear late, though most hours look dry. This weekend continues its gentle trend, with temperatures about 16°C marking the afternoon high, while early conditions begin near 7°C. Skies may break briefly for some sunshine, but clouds dominate overall.
Expect Monday to bring patchy rain at times, especially by afternoon. The forecast indicates temperatures near 19°C, delivering a mild feel, though showers may linger and create occasional damp spells. The morning starts about 6°C, gradually warming before light rain arrives to round out the day. Conditions remain variable throughout.
A chance for scattered showers arrives on Tuesday, alongside more overcast conditions, with temperatures about 14°C. Early hours feel cooler near 7°C, and brisk winds might make it seem chillier. Winds remain moderate overall. Weather forecasters expect rainfall to remain possible, but brief brighter intervals might appear between cloudy spells, offering a short reprieve.
Wednesday offers a return to sunny skies and drier weather. Daytime highs hover near 15°C, and morning lows rest about 3°C. Winds may pick up, adding a breezy touch. Conditions remain calm and bright, with no significant rain expected.
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