Today, Thursday, April 23, in Haslemere features bright sunshine and a gentle breeze, with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 5°C under clear evening skies. No rain is expected, ensuring a pleasant day for anyone checking the weather forecast. Breezes remain light, so humidity stays low, making conditions comfortable.
Tomorrow keeps the sunny theme, with highs near 17°C and overnight lows dipping to about 3°C. Clear skies dominate, offering ideal weather for daytime events. Dry conditions make for minimal cloud cover, although a light breeze may continue. Expect bright spells from morning until late afternoon. Temperatures should remain steady.
This weekend starts with partly cloudy weather on Saturday, staying mostly dry with daytime temperatures near 17°C and an overnight dip about 3°C. A gentle wind keeps conditions fresh, while brighter intervals break through the clouds. No significant rain is predicted, so the weather forecast points to a tranquil day.
Continuing this weekend, Sunday maintains mild conditions, with temperatures near 17°C by day and about 6°C overnight. Early skies may feature partial cloud, but sunshine should appear through the afternoon. No rain is predicted, keeping the day mostly bright. Gentle breezes continue, ensuring very comfortable conditions for local weather updates.
Monday turns unsettled, with patchy rain nearby and highs about 18°C. Occasional drizzle might develop late in the afternoon, while much of the daytime stays mostly warm and dry. Overnight temperatures hover near 7°C, accompanied by lingering cloud. These shifting patterns highlight a more variable forecast for the new week ahead.
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