Today, Tuesday, April 28, in Haslemere brings a mix of clouds and patchy rain, particularly early on. Intermittent damp spells are likely, though occasional sun might break through in the afternoon. Temperatures about 14°C keep conditions refreshing, with an evening drop near 7°C, setting up a fairly cool night.
Tomorrow should see clearer skies and a mostly dry outlook, offering a break from earlier damp conditions. Temperatures near 16°C provide a mild feel, with just light breezes passing by. Overnight lows around 8°C ensure a slightly crisp end, but no significant clouds are expected.
Plenty of sunshine appears set for Thursday, keeping rain at bay through most of the day. Temperatures about 16°C suggest comfortable midday conditions, while the evening remains calm. Clear skies are likely to carry on into the night, leaving minimal cloud cover and maintaining a pleasant, settled vibe throughout.
A slight rise in warmth arrives Friday, with daytime temperatures about 19°C and just a slim chance of drizzle, possibly after sunset. The bulk of daylight looks bright, although scattered clouds may pop up here and there. Overnight values hold near 12°C, preserving mild conditions into the following morning.
This weekend promises a turn towards rain, with showery spells likely through much of Saturday. Temperatures near 18°C are still mild, yet occasional downpours may linger, especially by late afternoon. Limited sunny breaks might occur, but grey skies appear dominant. Damp weather remains on the cards, keeping freshness in the air.
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