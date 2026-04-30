Today, Thursday, April 30, brings plenty of sunshine from morning until evening. Haslemere should enjoy clear skies and gentle breezes, with afternoon temperatures near 17°C. Rain is unlikely, so conditions look favourable for the entire day. Evening remains mostly clear, presenting a mild finish with readings about 9°C overall too.
Tomorrow brings a mix of patchy rain and partial cloud, with daytime temperatures about 18°C. Sunshine may peek between showers, but lighter winds keep conditions pleasant. The afternoon remains mild, yet random damp spells are possible. Later, skies might clear, allowing evening readings near 6°C, so a brisk feel lingers.
Saturday could feature periods of moderate rain, with temperatures near 17°C. Overcast skies are likely in the afternoon, and showers may intensify briefly. Winds remain moderate, ensuring mild but damp conditions. Later, occasional mist might form for certain areas when rain eases, leaving nighttime values about 8°C under cloudy patches.
Sunday brings patchy rain and occasional clearer spells, with highs about 16°C. Light drizzle may appear by midday, though conditions could brighten briefly in the afternoon. Evening looks calmer, yet some scattered showers remain possible, drifting across the region. Overnight temperatures hover near 8°C, maintaining a gently cool feel overall.
Monday sees more patchy rain, with daytime readings about 17°C. Intermittent downpours may pop up in the afternoon, but lighter winds keep things comfortable. Occasional bright moments could break through, especially early on. Later, any lingering showers should fade, leaving calm conditions. Nighttime lows settle near 7°C, ending the week.
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