Today is Wednesday, April 29, and the local weather is looking sunny with a gentle breeze. Skies stay mostly clear with temperatures near 16°C, dipping to about 7°C later tonight. No rain is forecast, so expect bright conditions. Haslemere also experiences similar sunny vibes for this midweek day, boosting local spirits.
Tomorrow remains mild and bright, featuring sunny spells across the region. Temperatures about 17°C alongside lows near 8°C keep the air comfortable all day. Rain is not expected, making for another pleasant forecast. Afternoon skies may see scattered clouds, but conditions overall indicate calm spring weather.
The next day sees sunshine continuing, although partial cloud cover might appear later. Highs near 18°C, with overnight values about 6°C, keep things comfortable enough for a relaxed atmosphere. No significant rain is on the horizon, so expect a bright outlook. Gentle breezes maintain a pleasant feel throughout the day.
This weekend brings a slight shift, with patchy rain likely. Saturday may start dry, but conditions turn showery later, and temperatures hover near 18°C, dropping to about 10°C. Cloudy periods dominate, adding a cooler vibe. Some drizzle could appear by evening, though dry intervals remain possible in many areas.
The following day sees patchy rain persisting, with showers off and on. Daytime temperatures reach near 17°C, while lows settle about 10°C after dark. Overcast skies mix with occasional sunny breaks, though brief downpours are quite likely at times. Lighter winds generally prevail, capping the weekly forecast on a variable and uncertain note overall.
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