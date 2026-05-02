Today, Saturday, May 2 in Haslemere brings clear skies early on, shifting to partial cloud by midday. Light drizzle arrives briefly late afternoon, with rain later in the evening. Temperatures hover near 18°C, while the morning starts about 8°C. Conditions remain mild, so short outbreaks of rain may appear unpredictably.
Tomorrow, Sunday welcomes early fog, transitioning to patchy rain at times. Temperatures sit about 16°C, though mornings remain near 9°C through each afternoon. Overcast skies might break for fleeting brighter spells, but persistent drizzle could linger throughout the day. Occasional mist adds to the damp feel, keeping conditions somewhat dull.
Weather on Monday sees moderate rain continuing, with bursts of light showers scattered throughout. Temperatures hover near 16°C, and mornings open about 9°C. Cloudy patterns dominate the sky, bringing occasional drizzle that might carry on until late. Patchy moments of respite surface briefly, yet overall moisture remains high and humid.
Expect more patchy rain on Tuesday, with persistent clouds hovering overhead. Temperatures rest about 16°C, while early hours dip near 7°C. Occasional drizzle appears in the afternoon, possibly lasting into evening. Skies may brighten briefly at times, though heavier showers remain possible. Foggy spells might develop, adding a damp vibe.
The midweek outlook for Wednesday suggests cooler weather, with temperatures about 13°C and lows near 8°C. Overcast skies dominate, and rain could return in bursts. Light showers might spread through late afternoon, giving clear patches. Cloudy conditions likely persist into night, maintaining a moist atmosphere for remainder of the week.
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