Today, Wednesday, May 6, sees patchy rain drifting through and occasional bright spells. Haslemere experiences temperatures near 14°C during the day, slipping to about 7°C tonight. Showers might linger in the late afternoon, but mild air persists, creating a relatively comfortable local weather update for the region.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain paired with passing clouds. Temperatures reach about 14°C while dipping near 7°C after dark. Occasional downpours could appear, yet intervals of sunshine break up the gloom. This local forecast remains changeable, so sporadic light rain may fade in and out across the day.
Friday looks milder, with afternoon highs near 17°C and a morning low about 8°C. Patchy clouds scatter throughout, but brighter skies are anticipated. Gentle breezes accompany these conditions, keeping things pleasant. Brief spells of rain might occur later, though significant downpours appear unlikely for this portion of the forecast.
Saturday brings a warmer feel, climbing to about 19°C under mostly sunny skies. Minimal chance of rain suggests a bright outlook, and wind remains moderate. Evening temperatures fall near 9°C, but conditions stick to a comfortable pattern. A pleasant day seems likely, with sunshine dominating much of the daytime period.
Sunday looks damp once again, with moderate rain throughout many hours. Temperatures hover near 14°C during the peak, dropping to about 8°C overnight. Some heavier showers might roll through, creating a cooler vibe. Changeable weather continues, wrapping up this weekend with a mix of wet spells and fleeting dry moments. Clouds remain extensive, preserving unsettled atmosphere.
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