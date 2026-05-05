Today is Tuesday, May 5, and conditions look damp with patchy morning drizzle. Haslemere should experience thick cloud coverage, along with intermittent showers through midday. Gentle breezes stay consistent, keeping it feeling cool as temperatures reach about 15°C by late afternoon. Early lows hover near 9°C, and visibility could be slightly reduced during any heavier spells.
Tomorrow remains overcast with frequent wet intervals and occasional brighter spells breaking through. Temperatures climb to about 14°C, dropping close to 8°C overnight. Showers may intensify briefly in the afternoon, although calmer breaks offer fleeting sunshine. Winds stay moderate throughout, maintaining a cool feel.
Expect a chilly start on Thursday, with lows near 4°C lifting to about 14°C later. Early morning cloud could clear at times, but drizzle might develop sporadically. Gentle sunshine appears occasionally, offering moments of warmth. Showers remain lighter than on previous days, and calmer winds create a more settled atmosphere.
Patchy cloud returns on Friday, pairing with a milder touch as temperatures approach 15°C. Overnight values rest about 4°C, but minimal rain is expected. Sunny intervals could bring a pleasant midday vibe, although scattered clouds linger. Gentle breezes persist, ensuring it feels fresh but not too cold.
This weekend brings warmer air, peaking near 19°C on Saturday. Sunny spells are likely in the morning before spotty rain arrives by the evening, bringing occasional showers. Combined with milder temperatures, those bursts of wet weather may linger through late night. Conditions stay generally mild and comfortable for the rest of the week.
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