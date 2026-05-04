Today, Monday, May 4, in Haslemere brings patchy rain and occasional clouds, with temperatures near 17°C. Morning mist could appear early on, gradually lifting by midday to reveal brief clearer spells. Light showers remain likely into the afternoon, so expect a mix of damp and drier periods as the day progresses.
Tomorrow begins with grey skies and the chance of drizzle, though brighter spells are forecast later. Temperatures hover about 16°C during midday, offering a modestly mild feel as cloud cover shifts. A gentle breeze could circulate in the afternoon, while a brief shower might still crop up before nightfall.
Midweek weather looks mixed on Wednesday, with unsettled spells and temperatures near 12°C. Rain may develop through the morning and continue sporadically into afternoon, accompanied by pockets of cloud. Periodic breaks could emerge, bringing occasional glimpses of sunshine. Later hours might see diminishing drizzle, setting up for a calmer overnight period.
Further showers are possible on Thursday, as temperatures near 13°C create a brisk feel. Early mist could linger, but pockets of dryness are likely to alternate with light rain. Cloudy conditions may dominate the afternoon, though a gentle wind may help break up heavier cloud late in the day.
Sunshine appears more frequently on Friday, with temperatures about 15°C offering a comfortable spell. Rain is unlikely, so conditions stay relatively clear into the evening. Some scattered clouds may still pass by, yet they should pose minimal disruptions. This calmer forecast wraps up the working week on a mild note.
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