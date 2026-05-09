Today, Saturday, May 9, sees early sunny spells turning cloudy later, with patchy rain likely. Temperatures near 19°C and lows about 7°C keep things generally mild around Haslemere. Breezes stay light, offering a pleasant day overall. Occasional breaks in the cloud could allow glimpses of sunshine before any drizzle arrives later this evening.
Tomorrow looks mostly overcast, with minimal rain expected. Temperatures near 14°C and lows about 6°C might feel cool under the cloudy skies. Occasional bright intervals could break through, but clouds should dominate the forecast. Light winds may become gusty at times, though conditions remain relatively calm overall throughout the day too.
The next day brings patchy rain. Temperatures near 12°C and lows about 1°C keep the air feeling brisk. Skies may clear before showers return later on. Spells of dryness could appear, but expect on-and-off rain to linger. Cloud cover might lift for a while.
Another day sees dryness early, with patchy rain in the afternoon. Tuesday’s temperatures near 15°C and lows about 3°C maintain a chill. Sunny spells emerge though clouds gather as the day progresses. Light showers could develop later, bringing a damp feel. Occasional breaks in the overcast might deliver sunshine.
Midweek should see more unsettled weather, with patchy rain and mist in places. Wednesday’s temperatures near 13°C and lows about 5°C stay on the cooler side. Some drier intervals may appear, but rain chances linger. Occasional cloudy periods could extend into the evening, making sunshine sporadic. Light breezes offer warmth throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.