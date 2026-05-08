Today, Friday, May 8, sees partly cloudy skies turning to light rain around midday. Temperatures near 16°C and a low near 5°C keep conditions mild. In Haslemere, brief rainy spells are likely before brighter skies return by late afternoon. This local weather update includes occasional light winds.
Tomorrow brings mostly sunny weather with only a small chance of a quick shower in the afternoon. Temperatures about 18°C make it pleasantly warm, while dawn begins near 7°C. Clear conditions look likely for much of the day, offering bright sunshine across the region. A gentle breeze persists throughout.
This weekend on Sunday sees a mix of overcast skies and occasional bright breaks. Temperatures near 15°C with a low close to 6°C, and moderate breezes throughout the day. No significant rain is indicated, keeping conditions mostly dry. Moderate breezes may accompany the afternoon, but skies remain generally stable.
Monday is likely to start crisp, but partial cloud cover could bring a passing sprinkle. Temperatures near 12°C, with lows dipping close to 1°C early on. Light winds persist, and only a brief shower may occur, resulting in limited wet weather overall. Overcast patches might appear. Skies brighten late day.
Tuesday features patchy rain nearby and cloudy intervals, with occasional sunny spells later. Temperatures about 14°C, and the day begins near 4°C. Light showers may pop up into the afternoon, though periods of dryness are also expected. Any late drizzle should taper by evening, bringing calmer conditions overnight. Cloudy weather recedes, encouraging a late afternoon.
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