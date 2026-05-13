Today, Wednesday, May 13, brings plenty of wet weather with patchy rain in the morning and light showers through the afternoon. Haslemere experiences breezy spells, and temperatures hover near 11°C. Late evening may see a break in the clouds, with lows settling about 5°C under clearer skies.

Tomorrow offers grey skies from dawn, featuring occasional rain and moderate winds. Conditions remain cooler with temperatures close to 11°C again, bringing a damp feeling throughout the day. Later in the evening, clouds might thin out, leaving a hint of dryness before dipping to near 3°C overnight.

Friday sees slightly milder conditions, with scattered rain early on and temperatures about 12°C. The afternoon could stay cloudy, but occasional drizzle might pop up. By evening, conditions look drier, and nighttime readings hover near 2°C under partly clear skies. The breeze is gentle, keeping the late hours relatively calm.

This weekend starts with a sunnier outlook, pushing temperatures to about 14°C. Morning sunshine could shift to a few droplets by midday, though many spots remain mostly dry. By late afternoon, partial clouds linger, while evenings dip near 3°C. A calmer vibe sets a more comfortable tone.

Sunday promises mild weather around 14°C, with light brief showers scattered in the afternoon. Patches of cloud may bring a dull spell or two, but brighter intervals are likely between passing bursts of rain. A drop to about 5°C arrives after dark, creating a cool but manageable night. Gentle breezes continue into late evening, though gusts might pop up.

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