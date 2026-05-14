Today, Thursday, May 14, brings patchy rain with temperatures near 11°C. Early hours might start clear, though light showers are expected by midday. Afternoon conditions could remain damp, but brief breaks of cloud may occur later. Evening drizzle remains possible, so skies might stay unsettled. Winds might pick up slightly, but they should remain moderate overall.
Tomorrow, Friday, appears similar, featuring mist early on and temperatures about 11°C. Gradual rain buildup is likely through the morning, leading to occasional showers in the afternoon. Some cloudy gaps could emerge intermittently before dampness resumes toward evening. Breezes could accompany the showers into the early evening.
Saturday marks the start of this weekend, with temperatures near 13°C and a possibility of light drizzle. Morning sunshine might show briefly, but patchy rain could develop by midday. Showers may persist into late afternoon, though evening could offer a brief break in the clouds.
Sunday continues the weekend trend, with moderate rainfall likely and temperatures about 13°C. Morning mist may linger, followed by steadier rain through midday. Intermittent drizzle could appear later, punctuated by heavier bursts at times. Evening showers might remain in place before gradually easing overnight.
Monday brings cooler conditions near 14°C, with patchy rain in the early hours. Overcast skies should dominate much of the day, giving way to occasional drizzle by afternoon. Evening might see scattered showers and slight mist. Haslemere can expect a similar outlook, staying mild yet somewhat damp overall. Patchy rain could linger into the night, keeping conditions unsettled.
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