Today, Monday, May 18, will bring persistent patchy rain and a gentle breeze, with daytime temperatures near 13°C. This weather update suggests that skies may turn partly cloudy into the evening, dropping to about 6°C overnight. Haslemere can expect those showery spells to last through the day, creating a slightly damp atmosphere.
Tomorrow remains unsettled with moderate rain arriving early and highs near 16°C. Occasional bursts of drizzle might linger into the afternoon, keeping conditions fairly moist. The temperature should hover about 10°C later, reflecting a mild evening.
Wednesday sees renewed chances of patchy rain, with daytime conditions reaching near 18°C. Cloudy intervals will remain prevalent, while the evening settles at roughly 10°C, offering a slightly cooler close to the day.
Thursday brightens up a bit, with temperatures reaching roughly 20°C under partly sunny skies. Very little rainfall is forecast, so it looks set to be one of the warmer days of the week, offering a nice contrast to earlier damp spells.
Friday rounds out the workweek with highs about 22°C, presenting sunnier intervals and a more settled pattern. This weekend is expected to carry on with similarly pleasant conditions, reinforcing a gradual warm-up that many will enjoy. An unsettled forecast keeps the region on its toes, with each day bringing unique weather updates. Expect transitional skies as conditions evolve toward drier afternoons. Local weather enthusiasts can look forward to breezy but increasingly pleasant days through the region, boosting the forecast's popularity among those tracking mild temperatures and limited rain.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.