Friday rounds out the workweek with highs about 22°C, presenting sunnier intervals and a more settled pattern. This weekend is expected to carry on with similarly pleasant conditions, reinforcing a gradual warm-up that many will enjoy. An unsettled forecast keeps the region on its toes, with each day bringing unique weather updates. Expect transitional skies as conditions evolve toward drier afternoons. Local weather enthusiasts can look forward to breezy but increasingly pleasant days through the region, boosting the forecast's popularity among those tracking mild temperatures and limited rain.