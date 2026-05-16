Today, Saturday, May 16, in Haslemere brings a mix of patchy rain and occasional drizzle, creating a damp feel for local weather watchers. Morning lows near 2°C slowly give way to about 13°C by midday. Overcast skies could dominate much of the day, but brief brighter intervals might still appear.
Tomorrow, Sunday, keeps conditions unsettled with persistent rain lingering into midday. Morning readings hover about 6°C, rising near 14°C later on. Intermittent clouds may release light rain at times, while patches of fog could slightly reduce visibility. Yet fleeting sunny spells might sneak through, breaking up the grey outlook occasionally.
Monday looks misty at dawn, with patchy rain lingering through the morning. Temperatures begin near 5°C and climb to about 13°C beneath overcast skies. Occasional drizzle may fall intermittently, keeping surfaces damp. Some breaks in the clouds could often occur, but a consistent grey blanket seems likely to persist throughout.
Tuesday’s forecast suggests moderate rain with occasional heavier bursts. Early hours hover near 10°C, increasing to about 16°C by mid-afternoon. Blustery conditions may accompany these showers, adding a chilly edge to the mild temperatures. Brief lulls in rainfall are possible, but the overall outlook leans rather toward a soggy day.
Wednesday turns slightly warmer, delivering patchy rain but also higher readings. Temperatures start about 11°C, climbing near 19°C under shifting clouds. Lighter showers might drift through, though longer intervals of dryness seem possible. Gentle breezes may accompany the unsettled skies, offering a hint of improvement as the midweek period unfolds.
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