Today, Sunday, May 17, in Haslemere is showing patchy rain, with bursts of drizzle at times. Temperatures near 15°C and lows around 6°C may keep things a bit cool. Showers may appear in the afternoon before clearing slightly later on. Some cloud cover is likely, but a few sunny spells could break through.
Tomorrow seems cooler with highs about 13°C and lows near 5°C, likely bringing rain for much of the day. Periods of drizzle may persist, so a damp atmosphere is anticipated, especially through the morning. Breezy spells could develop later, adding an extra chill to the air.
Tuesday may deliver moderate rain over several spells, with temperatures about 16°C and lows around 9°C. Steadier showers could continue well into the afternoon, but a brief break might occur by early evening. Occasional heavier bursts remain possible, so the day may feel quite wet overall.
Wednesday appears milder, as temperatures near 18°C and lows about 10°C bring a noticeable warmth. Patchy rain could still pop up occasionally, but brighter spells are more likely through the afternoon. Gusts might pick up in open areas, yet overall conditions suggest a generally pleasant midweek break from heavier showers.
Thursday looks warmer, with highs about 19°C and lows near 11°C. Skies are set to remain fairly clear, supporting a comfortable feel throughout the day. A light breeze may offer some relief if the sun shines strongly, while minimal chance of showers points toward a calmer end to the week. Clouds remain possible by dusk.
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