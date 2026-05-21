Today, Thursday, May 21, brings partly cloudy skies to Haslemere, with early mist clearing by mid-morning. Temperatures look near 19°C, and minimal chance of rain means a dry forecast for most. A gentle breeze is expected, allowing easy conditions throughout the day and into the evening. Expect no damp surprises.
Tomorrow looks even brighter, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures nearing 22°C. Mild winds are forecast, creating a relaxed ambience through midday. Clouds remain scarce, and the likelihood of rain stays low. This weather forecast points to continued sunshine from morning through late afternoon, ensuring clear conditions. Warmth will build.
The weekend begins with occasional showers on Saturday, bringing drizzle at times. Temperatures should rise close to 25°C, offering warm spells between patches of rain. Skies may brighten later, although scattered clouds could linger. This forecast suggests a mix of sunshine and light moisture on and off throughout the day.
Next up, Sunday could continue the patchy rain, with temperatures about 22°C. Early fog may hang around, keeping some areas damp. Conditions brighten by midday, though brief showers might appear. Skies gradually clear later on, offering overall calmer weather in the afternoon. Expect moderate humidity alongside occasional glimmers of sunshine.
Moving into Monday, conditions warm up, with highs near 26°C. Much of the day looks sunny, but rain showers may develop by late afternoon. Any rainfall should pass quickly, allowing mostly mild breezes to return. This final portion of the forecast stays bright, ensuring comfortable weather and minimal cloud cover.
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