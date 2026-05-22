Today, Friday, May 22 in Haslemere looks bright with lots of sunshine. Temperatures should climb to about 22°C by the afternoon, with clear skies persisting throughout the day. Evening conditions remain mild near 12°C and no rain is expected, making it a pleasant sunny outlook for local weather enthusiasts.
Tomorrow may see a shift, with patchy rain and mild drizzle possible at intervals. Temperatures look to peak near 26°C, so it still feels warm despite the unsettled skies. The chance of rain hovers at high levels, so a few brief spells of wet weather could appear before nightfall.
This weekend brings bright sunshine on Sunday with temperatures reaching about 27°C and practically no sign of rain. Skies remain mostly clear, ensuring a warm atmosphere by midday. Minimal wind keeps conditions calm, and the evening cools down near 15°C. Overall, Sunday forms a perfect balance between warmth and serenity.
Monday follows suit with more sunshine and highs near 28°C. The day sees hardly any clouds, allowing uninterrupted daylight to dominate. Gentle breezes make conditions comfortable, while overnight temperatures settle about 17°C. No rainfall is on the radar, preserving that continued streak of warm and bright weather across the region.
Tuesday could end the run of dryness, as patchy rain might drift in. Daytime temperatures still reach near 28°C, so it remains pleasantly hot before any showers arrive. Evening brings cooler conditions about 16°C, but the overall vibe stays mild. This developing forecast signals a light break in an otherwise sunny spell.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.