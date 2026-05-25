And for Friday, the forecast calls for more sunshine, with temperatures near 25°C under mostly clear skies. This weekend appears set to continue that warmth, with no major rain anticipated. Haslemere also expects mild conditions near midday, allowing comfortable weather throughout the day. The climate remains calm, wrapping up a pleasant week. Additional sunny intervals may appear, reinforcing stable conditions into the following days. Any lingering showers should remain minimal, ensuring a bright outlook into the weekend.