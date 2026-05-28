Today, Thursday, May 28 in Haslemere offers mostly sunny spells, with a slight chance of patchy rain appearing. Temperatures near 14°C at sunrise climb to about 25°C by mid-afternoon. Clear skies dominate later, bringing warm and bright conditions for a comfortable day of local weather updates. Skies stay welcoming.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain that could arrive early, offering a mixed weather outlook. Morning temperatures hover close to 13°C, rising to about 21°C by midday. Drizzle may linger, but sunshine should break through at times. Conditions stay partly cloudy, making it a mild and variable day. Expect gentle breezes.
This weekend kicks off with Saturday starting near 11°C. Early sunshine is expected before light rain edges in, pushing temperatures to about 24°C. Occasional drizzle may appear late in the day, balancing bright spells with quick showers for a changeable outlook and energetic local weather updates. Winds remain light.
Sunday features a cooler scene, with dawn temperatures near 9°C and highs about 20°C. Patchy rain could pass by, although intervals of sun are likely. Clouds persist off and on, but brighter moments might emerge. Expect variable conditions that reflect a classic springtime forecast in the region. Mild breezes may linger.
Monday sees a gentle dip in warmth, beginning near 9°C and reaching about 18°C. Mist and fog might frame the early hours, while light drizzle emerges through the afternoon. Overcast conditions dominate at times, yet calmer weather should appear toward evening. Look for a subdued but typical forecast. Expect occasional light winds.
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