Mostly sunny conditions are forecast on Saturday, May 30 in Haslemere, with the possibility of brief showers in the afternoon. Temperatures near 24°C should keep the day warm. A gentle breeze completes the picture, creating relaxed weather for many. Skies are clear, promising a pleasant atmosphere. Expect sunshine early on.
Tomorrow might bring partly cloudy skies, though sunshine will peek through at times. Temperatures near 21°C are expected, with a stronger breeze. Rain seems unlikely, so any leftover drizzle should fade. Conditions remain comfortable, offering a mild environment throughout the day. Skies may turn overcast, but heavy rain is unlikely.
A mix of showers and cloudy intervals arrives Monday, with temperatures near 19°C in the daytime. Rain could appear off and on, while the wind remains moderate. Mist might linger, but sunny breaks could develop later. Conditions look unsettled yet not too chilly. Patchy rain is possible during the evening.
The next day sees moderate rain likely, with temperatures near 19°C. Showers may persist from morning to evening, possibly heavy at times. Cloud cover stays extensive, limiting sunshine. Gusts remain noticeable but not excessive. Drier spells could materialise briefly, although most hours look damp and cool. Watch for lingering puddles.
Midweek conditions alternate between partial clouds and showers, with temperatures near 19°C. Fog might form early, clearing by mid-morning. Rain is possible later in the day, though calmer periods will feature occasional sun. The rest of the week could stay variable, with periodic bursts of rain. Winds may pick up.
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