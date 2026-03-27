An Alton teenager has been recognised for helping to save his neighbour’s life after stepping in during a medical emergency.
Fifteen-year-old Jack Palmer was at home one Saturday afternoon in December when he was called into action at his neighbour Tony’s house.
After noticing something was wrong, Tony’s daughter Hatty dialled 999 and began CPR, while his wife Elaine went to find a defibrillator. Jack quickly located the device and rushed to help.
He assisted in setting up the defibrillator and followed its instructions, delivering the first shock before taking over CPR from an exhausted Hatty. Elaine administered a second shock before on-call firefighters from Alton arrived.
Crews continued treatment at the Holybourne home before handing the casualty into the care of paramedics, who took him to hospital.
Thanks to the quick actions of those involved, Tony was home for Christmas and is expected to make a full recovery.
Jack’s efforts were recognised by the Alton fire crew, who invited him and his mother to the station. He was presented with a Chief’s commendation award by Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ben Allen.
Tony attended the presentation evening alongside his family and Jack’s headteacher.
Watch Manager Josh Grant said: “Jack’s actions undoubtedly helped save his neighbour’s life, and we want to ensure he gets the recognition he deserves.
“It is important that we highlight role models in our communities such as Jack, an incredible 15-year-old, who dropped everything to support someone who needed help.”
Alton Fire Station is crewed by on-call firefighters who live and work in the local area, responding to incidents when alerted.
Residents interested in becoming on-call firefighters are encouraged to contact their local station to find out more.
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