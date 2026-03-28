Fifteen-year-old Jack Palmer from Holybourne has received a chief fire officer’s commendation for saving his neighbour’s life with a defibrillator.
His parents have a defibrillator at home and his father Brent Palmer showed him how to use it. On December 13 last year Jack’s neighbour Elaine Drake asked the Year 11 pupil at Eggar’s School in Alton for help after her husband Tony Drake suffered a cardiac arrest.
Tony’s daughter Hatty dialled 999 and began CPR, then Jack used the defibrillator and took over CPR from Hatty until Alton firefighters arrived, before an ambulance took Tony to hospital.
Jack was presented with his award from Hampshire’s chief fire officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton by assistant chief fire officer Ben Allen at Alton fire station on March 24.
Tony said: “I was at home with my daughter, who’d called in to see us. My wife and I were watching television, Saturday Kitchen, and my life just went blank, total darkness.
“I was told afterwards that my daughter phoned 999. My wife and her dragged me on the floor and they started CPR, being instructed by the emergency services.
“Then my wife dashed next door. Jack was just leaving the house and we knew they had a defibrillator, so Jack rushed around with it and took over CPR from my daughter, who by this time was absolutely exhausted.
“Shortly after that, and I think Jack was probably quite pleased, the fire service came.
“I owe Jack more thanks than I can ever tell him. In fact the full team that came across that day saved my life, and I am truly, truly grateful for that.”
Jack said: “I’m very glad that I was able to do that. My parents were out but I knew where the defibrillator was and I knew what to do.
“I came round and saw the situation. I got the pads and applied two shocks. It’s a good feeling to know I’ve helped save Tony’s life.”
Alton fire station watch manager Josh Grant said: “Jack showed remarkable composure, responsibility and courage, and faced with an emergency he decided to help. Seeing a young person step forward and act is genuinely a breath of fresh air.”
Ben Allen said: “We are here to give this award to Jack, and he’s fully deserving of that, so well done and congratulations.”
Alton town mayor Cllr Annette Eyre said: “Jack is a young member of our community whose courage and quick thinking made a profound difference.”
Eggar’s School headteacher Sarah Holman said: “For a boy of his age to stay so calm and composed and know exactly what to do in those circumstances is amazing. Everyone in the whole school community is so proud of Jack. He really is an inspiration.”
Jack’s mum Janet Palmer said: “Jack does not hesitate, and he is mature whenever he wants to be. He just went ahead and did it without thinking too much, and he just keeps his head cool.
“I don’t believe Jack has any idea of the impact he’s made. I’m hugely proud.”
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