Police are appealing for information after a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision near Odiham.
At around 5.40pm this evening (Wednesday, June 4) police were called to reports of a collision on the A287 Farnham Road at the junction with Hillside at Rye Common near Odiham. The collision involved a small white van, a black Audi A3 and a motorcycle
The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old male, has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Inspector Andy Tester of Hampshire Police said: “We’re appealing for the driver of the van to make contact with us. It is possible he didn’t realise how serious the collision was and didn’t think we’d need his details.
“However, we do need to speak to him as a matter of urgency and are appealing to him to come forward.
“We’d also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to the collision, as well as anyone who has dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250244515.
