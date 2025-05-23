The incident occurred at approximately 5.20pm on Tuesday, May 20. During the crash, one of the vehicles struck the wall of the pub.
A passenger in that vehicle, a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and has since passed away.
Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or observed the manner of driving beforehand to come forward. They are also seeking any dashcam footage that may assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via direct message, quoting reference PR/45250060185.