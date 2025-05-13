Police are appealing for witnesses and information following two distressing incidents involving wildlife at Fleet Pond.
Officers were contacted at 11.16am on Saturday, May 10, after a member of the public discovered a dead Canada goose and an injured swan in the area. Initial reports suggest the swan may have been struck by a ball bearing.
The Swan Sanctuary has since collected the injured bird for treatment.
In the days leading up to the discovery, several suspicious sightings were reported. On the evening of Friday, May 9, around 7.30pm, three white males, described as being in their late teens to early twenties, were seen near the pond.
It is believed one of the group used a slingshot to target a pigeon, which was injured in the incident.
Additionally, at approximately 6.15pm on May 2, two teenage boys and a teenage girl were observed in the same area. Witnesses reported that one of the group was using a catapult.
While it is currently unclear whether these incidents are connected, police are treating the reports seriously.
Hampshire Police are appealing for information as part of their ongoing investigation. They are urging anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.
Hart Police Sergeant Geoff Hill said: “We appreciate incidents of this nature have a huge impact on local communities and we want to reassure people that we are taking these reports seriously.
“Intentionally harming defenceless birds and wildlife is shocking and it simply won’t be tolerated. We are carrying out enquiries and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything or has any information that may help us identify those involved.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that it is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to kill, harm, or take a wild bird. It is also an offence to take, damage or destroy the nest of a wild bird.
“We would also urge anyone with information about crimes against wildlife, including individuals acting suspiciously around wild birds or active nests, or anyone carrying or using catapults in their local area to please report this to police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 44250203291. Or you can submit information online via Hampshire Police’s online portal at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/