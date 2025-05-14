A Filipino nurse from Portsmouth died after being struck by a car on the A3 near Bramshott shortly after exiting a taxi, an inquest has heard.
Jerrick Gomez, 36, was hit by a Kia Ceed travelling at approximately 60mph on the southbound carriageway near the Hindhead Tunnel at around 2.45pm on Saturday, April 5. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries four days later, on April 9.
At a preliminary hearing at Winchester Coroner’s Court, the cause of death was recorded as a traumatic brain injury resulting from a road traffic collision. The full inquest is scheduled for March 9 next year.
Mr. Gomez, who had been working as a nurse for Portsmouth City Council since July 2023.
A driver who witnessed the horrific incident and stopped to help wrote on social media last month after launching a fundraising campaign to repatriate Mr Gomez’s body. The driver said: “I held his hand and stayed with him until the air ambulance came and I did all I could to help him but he sadly passed away.”
His family said in a previous tribute: "Jerrick was a man of warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was a loving husband and father, whose greatest joy was his family. As a nurse, he cared deeply for others – his profession was a true reflection of his giving spirit.
"Jerrick had a way of making people feel instantly comfortable. His joyful personality, sense of humour, and easy-going nature made him a beloved friend and a cherished member of the community. He brought light wherever he went.
"Though his absence is deeply felt, the love he shared and the lives he touched will never be forgotten."
Police continue to appeal for information, asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 44250148673.