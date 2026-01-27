Residents of Bramshott are navigating what has been dubbed the “Bramshott Sea” – a vast, road-wide puddle on Church Road near the A3 slip road. Water has pooled across the road thanks to a blocked drain, creating hazards for drivers and pedestrians alike for nearly four years.
“The situation is shocking,” said resident Jay Griffs. “Cars are having to drive through two feet of water, damaging brakes and electronics. Locals lives are in danger walking on that pavement and the filth that is now commonplace makes it into peoples homes.
“It is always wet now at the junction of the exit from Liphook and start of church road. During the recent snap of cold weather people reported a risk to life as cars slid on black ice going down the slip road and around the bend and it was pure luck no-one was injured and who would be held responsible then?”
Hampshire Highways confirmed they are aware of the recurring flooding issue and have been investigating potential solutions. In a statement, they said: “The existing drainage system, in place for more than 20 years, discharges into the adjacent field. Due to a change in the use of the field, the outfall pipe is now blocked, which is causing flooding on the highway.
“We are actively engaging with the landowner to reach a resolution, but no agreement has yet been reached. In the short term, our teams are responding to flooding incidents as they occur. This may include temporary road closures and clearance works to remove flood water and debris. A long-term solution will take time to implement and may involve legal action under the Highways Act 1980 to ensure safe drainage is restored and the highway remains safe for the community.”
Cllr Debbie Curnow-Ford welcomed the intervention: “I am very pleased that Highways are finally taking action. In the meantime, I will continue to request that flood water is removed from the road to prevent accidents or further damage.”
