An 18-year-old man has been jailed for more than two years after driving a car towards a group of people and firing an air rifle during an incident earlier this year.
Police were called to the Gurkha Square car park in Fleet at around 2am on Saturday, March 29, following reports that a car had been driven at a group of people.
A man in his 20s was injured and suffered wounds to his foot, hand and face.
The driver then discharged an air rifle from his vehicle before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported from the firearm.
Officers attended and arrested a man in connection with the incident shortly afterwards.
Harrison Munday, of East Hundreds, Fleet, was later charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, dangerous driving, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
Munday pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to 26 months in prison at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, June 13.
Detective Constable Lauren Drysdale, from Hart & Rushmoor CID, said: “This was a terrifying incident for those in the area at the time and clearly the outcome could have been a lot worse.
“Our officers were quickly on the scene and swiftly made an arrest shortly after the incident.
“I would like to thank my colleagues for their effort throughout the investigation to ensure that Harrison Munday was charged and put through the courts.”
