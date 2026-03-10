More than 120 predominantly commercial vehicles were stopped last week in Surrey as part of an ongoing crackdown on rural crime, including in Waverley.
On Friday, February 27, the Surrey Police rural crime team carried out a day of action in Waverley and Mole Valley, tackling waste crime and plant machinery theft.
Assisted by officers from the Roads Policing Unit, Special Constables and Safer Neighbourhood Teams, as well as representatives from Mole Valley District Council, Waverley Borough Council and the Environment Agency, officers stopped a total of 122 vehicles, processed 26 offences and made one arrest.
Surrey Police issued 10 pieces of process for road traffic offences, including no tax and no insurance, and a man was arrested at the roadside for failing to provide a specimen of breath.
Paul Fischer, 37, from Leatherhead, was subsequently charged with failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has been bailed to attend Guildford Magistrates' Court in May.
Ten waste-related offences — including carrying waste without a waste licence or not having a waste transfer licence — were identified by Mole Valley District Council, which issued £300 fixed penalty notices to each offender.
The Environment Agency has opened investigations into four additional complex waste matters.
Superintendent Chris Tinney, rural crime portfolio lead for Surrey Police, said: “Waste crimes have a far-reaching and hugely detrimental impact on our rural communities. The economic impact is also significantly high for farmers and landowners, who often spend thousands of pounds clearing illegally dumped waste from their land.
“By adopting a multi-agency approach we can shut down every potential avenue for waste crime offenders, the police can stop vehicles, enforce wider offending and in turn allow our expert partners to enforce specific waste legislation.
“I am grateful to our colleagues at Mole Valley District Council, Waverley Borough Council and the Environment Agency for their support and participation, and look forward to working with them again in future.
“We will be carrying out these enforcement operations across Surrey throughout the year alongside other rural crime priorities and dealing robustly with any offences we find.”
Matt Higginson, environment manager at the Environment Agency, said: “I share the public’s anger at waste crime, where those responsible have no care for the environment. The results from this day of action are another great example of partner organisations working together to protect communities and the environment. We will be taking appropriate enforcement action against the businesses or individuals we found to be non-compliant.
“This road stop is one of many we do with our partners and should serve as a warning to those who would flout the law. We will continue to search out waste crime and won’t hesitate to act when operators work outside of the law.
“To avoid giving your waste to an illegal waste carrier and it ending up at an illegal waste site, we encourage you to check your waste collector is registered with the Environment Agency.
“If anyone suspects illegal waste activity, you can report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline by calling 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Cllr Tony Fairclough, Waverley Borough Council’s portfolio holder for enforcement and regulatory services, said: “Waverley Borough Council takes fly-tipping extremely seriously. We have a dedicated team that investigates incidents and works closely with local agencies and landowners to prevent and deter fly-tipping across the borough.
“We welcome joint operations with Surrey Police such as this, where vehicles are stopped and checked for valid waste carrier licences and waste transfer notes. These checks play an essential role in identifying and discouraging rogue operators who may be involved in illegal dumping, while also enabling the police to carry out wider safety and compliance checks on vehicles and individuals.
“Equally important is ensuring that residents understand how to choose a legitimate waste carrier and avoid unintentionally using rogue operators, thus helping to reduce fly-tipping and ensure the responsible disposal of waste.”
